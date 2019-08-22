Annual pear yields falling

BBJ

The annual yield of pear production has fallen to 33,000 tonnes in recent years, from an earlier average of 40,000 tonnes, business news site uzletem.hu reported.

The three biggest pear producing regions of Hungary are Alpokalja (in western Hungary, close to the Austrian border), Bodrogköz (in the northeast, close to the Slovak border), and Szatmár in the east.

These areas are mainly floodplains, with more rain and less drought. Pear production in Hungary is on a downturn in recent years due to changed weather and climate circumstances, the report noted.