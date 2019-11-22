Annual paper tissue sales at HUF 16 bln

BBJ

Domestic retail sales of paper handkerchiefs amounted to HUF 16 billion between September 2018 and August 2019, representing an 8% year-on-year increase, according to a report by market research company Nielsen.

In terms of volume, 4% fewer tissues were sold year-on-year.

Nielsen says that consumers tend to buy a large amount of paper handkerchiefs at once, with classic 100-pack tissues accounting for more than half of total volume. Packs containing between 11 and 99 accounted for a quarter of total sales.

About three-quarters of tissues sold are triple-ply, but four-ply ones are also catching up, registering a double-digit growth in terms of percentages year-on-year, according to Nielsen.

Approximately two-thirds of sold handkerchiefs are unscented. Nielsen says that well-known brands account for 60% of turnover value, but generic brands are starting to gain a foothold on the market, registering a 14% growth year-on-year.

The regional differences in sales are quite high, with Budapest accounting for 35% of tissues sold. The lowest contribution to countrywide sales comes from Southwest Hungary, which accounts for only 12% of the total.

"Fall rainy weather is beneficial for the categoryʼs traffic, with growth starting in the fall," says Dóra Hajnal, senior consultant at Nielsen Hungary. "Most tissues are sold between November and February. Stores realize some two-fifths of annual turnover during this period."