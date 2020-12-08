Annual inflation slows to 2.7% in November

BBJ

The annual rate of increase of consumer prices slowed down to 2.7% in November 2020, mostly because of a slowdown in the annual price rises as well as the price decrease of motor fuels, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Shutterstock.com

Compared to November 2019, food prices went up by 6.2%, within which the price of seasonal food items became 14.4%, that of other meat preparations 12.6%, edible oil prices 11.5%, the price of flour 10.5%, sugar prices 10.4% and the price of meals at canteens 9.7% higher.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco became 6.6% more expensive, within which tobacco prices rose by 10.1%. Consumers paid 1.9% more for services and 7.6% less for motor fuels.

CPI down 0.2% compared to October

Consumer prices were cut by 0.2% compared to October.

Food prices were up by 0.1%, within which edible oil cost 4%, eggs 2.6%, rolls 1.6% and seasonal food items 0.9% more, while pork 2.2%, salami, sausages and ham 1.9% and coffee 1.5% less for consumers.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 0.4% on average, within which tobacco prices by 0.7%. The price of services was reduced by 0.6%, within which – as an effect of public parking being made free – motorway toll and the charges for renting a car and parking went down by 22.9%. Consumers paid 3.2% less for motor fuels.

In January-November 2020, consumer prices were up by 3.4% for all households on average and by 3.9% among pensioner households, compared to the same period of 2019.