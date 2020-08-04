Annual food waste in Hungary amounts to 68 kg per person

remember me
Every year, people throw away an average of 68 kilograms of food per person in Hungary, said Marcell Keleti, director of food at the National Chamber of Agriculture (NAK), writes penzcentrum.hu.
Experience has shown that waste is mainly due to bad habits routinely performed in everyday life, which are very difficult to change in adulthood, which is why real results can only be through childhood education and attitude formation.
Among bad practices that result in waste, the biggest impact in Hungary is clearly that too much food is prepared at once, which eventually does not end up getting consumed, the business website notes.
