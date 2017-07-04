Angel investor-incubator Baconsult to put HUF 1 bln in startups

MTI – Econews

Angel investor and incubator Baconsult plans to pump HUF 1 billion in support and services into ten startups based in central Hungary for two years starting in August, the company said on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

In addition to some HUF 500 million in support from the National Research, Development and Innovation Office, Baconsult is drawing in private equity and offering consulting and incubator services.

It is targeting startups no older than three years that have a working product or solution they want to bring to global markets. Baconsult will show preference for projects in the areas of HR, digital education, e-commerce and the automotive industry.

Baconsult has been running an incubator since 2015, funded with private equity. It is supporting 13 startups at present, among them digital storyteller Bookr Kids, survey maker CX-Ray, coding school Logiscool and job search business Dreamjobs.

Baconsult is headed by Maria Balogh-Mazi, who earlier worked for wealth management software maker Dorsum, and Peter Balogh, a founder and former CEO of navigation software company NNG.