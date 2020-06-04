Almost 2/3 of retail borrowers avail of repayment moratorium

MTI – Econews

More than 65% of retail borrowers are availing of a repayment moratorium in force until the end of the year, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on today, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Those borrowers account for about 57% of banksʼ retail lending stock, Gulyás said.

Fourth-fifths of corporate borrowers have not opted out of the repayment moratorium, and their credit makes up 54% of bankʼs corporate loan books, he added.

The government introduced an automatic moratorium on repayments of all retail and corporate loans in March to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Borrowers must opt out if they wish to continue making installments on their loans.