Alcohol prices in Hungary 3rd lowest in EU

Bence Gaál

In 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks in Hungary was the third lowest among European Union Member States, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

When compared with the EU average price index of 100, the price index of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine, and beer) in Hungary stood at 80. Lower prices were registered only in Bulgaria (79) and Romania (76).

Prices varied greatly across the EU, with the price of alcoholic drinks more than twice as high in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one, Eurostat notes.

The highest alcohol prices were measured in Finland (191), followed by Ireland (182), and Sweden (156).