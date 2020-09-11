Alcohol prices in Hungary 3rd lowest in EU

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
In 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks in Hungary was the third lowest among European Union Member States, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.
When compared with the EU average price index of 100, the price index of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine, and beer) in Hungary stood at 80. Lower prices were registered only in Bulgaria (79) and Romania (76).
Prices varied greatly across the EU, with the price of alcoholic drinks more than twice as high in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one, Eurostat notes.
The highest alcohol prices were measured in Finland (191), followed by Ireland (182), and Sweden (156).
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben