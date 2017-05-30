ÁKK sells planned volume of three-month bills at unchanged auction yield

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer. The auction yield remained unchanged and was below yesterday’s secondary market benchmark, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.9 bln of the papers that expire on September 6. Demand fell slightly from a week earlier.

Average yield was 0.03%, 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill which matures on September 13, and the same as the average yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.