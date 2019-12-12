ÁKK sells planned HUF 15 bln of 12-month T-bills, yield rises

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 bln of discount 12-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 16.1 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.01%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The average yield returned to positive territory after two auctions with negative yields.