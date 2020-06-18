ÁKK sells HUF 97.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 97.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 22.5 bln, state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 75.71 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.12%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 1 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 60 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 20 bln after bids reached HUF 148.38 bln. The average yield was 1.50%, 5 bp under the benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield at the auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 17.5 bln of 10-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln. Bids came to HUF 34.48 bln. The average yield was 2.31%, 4 bp under the benchmark, and 19 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.