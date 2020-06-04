ÁKK sells HUF 95 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 95 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 25 bln more than initially offered, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 103.4 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.13%, 7 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 13 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln after bids reached HUF 126 bln. The average yield was 1.53%, 1 bp under the benchmark, and 12 bp lower than the yield at the auction one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 54.6 bln. The average yield was 2.12%, 7 bp over the benchmark, and 20 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.