ÁKK sells HUF 93.5 bln of bonds, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 93.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 18.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 37.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 12.5 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 70.7 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.71%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 4 bp lower than the yield at the bond auction one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 42.5 bln of 10-year bonds, also HUF 12.5 bln over the plan. Bids reached HUF 57.5 bln. The average yield was 2.28%, 1 bp over the benchmark but 1 bp under the yield at the auction one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 13.5 bln of 20-year bonds, cutting its original offer by HUF 6.5 bln, after bids came to just HUF 16.1 bln. The average yield was 2.68 %, 7 bp over the benchmark and 50 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds on July 9.