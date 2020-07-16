ÁKK sells HUF 88.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 88.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 18.5 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 38.9 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.02%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark, but 3 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 46 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer HUF 11 bln after bids reached HUF 63.6 bln. The average yield was 1.43%, 3 bp over the benchmark and 8 bp higher than the yield one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 44.6 bln. The average yield was 2.42%, 2 bp over the benchmark and 20 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.