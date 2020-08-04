ÁKK sells HUF 8 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 8 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 12 bln less than planned after bids were below the HUF 20 bln offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers submitted bids for HUF 12.5 bln of the securities that expire on November 11.

The auction was the first undersubscribed three-month auction since the middle of April.

The average yield was 0.29%, equal to the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.