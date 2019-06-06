ÁKK sells HUF 76 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 76 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 16 bln, state news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Dealers bid for HUF 33.25 bln of the securities. Average yield was 1.01%, 3 bp below the secondary market benchmark yield and 25 bp below the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 33.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 8.5 bln. Bids came to HUF 85.02 bln. Average yield was 1.73%, 8 bp under the benchmark and 28 bp lower than the yield two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of fifteen-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln over the plan. Bids came to HUF 66.42 bln. Average yield was 3.64%, 2 bp over the benchmark but 11 bp under the yield at the previous auction.