ÁKK sells HUF 75 bln of bonds at auction, HUF 15 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 75 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 76.1 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.13%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln after bids reached HUF 156.1 bln. The average yield was 1.51%, 11 bp under the benchmark and 2 bp lower than the yield at the auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of 15-year bonds, as planned. Bids came to HUF 18.6 bln. The average yield was 2.66%, level with the benchmark and 7 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds on April 16.