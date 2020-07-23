ÁKK sells HUF 72.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 72.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 17.5 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The agency sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.8 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.93%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 9 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 52.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 17.5 bln after bids reached HUF 95.6 bln. The average yield was 1.21%, 2 bp under the benchmark and 22 bp lower than the yield one week earlier.