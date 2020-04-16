ÁKK sells HUF 67.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 67.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 22.5 bln on strong demand by primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned. Dealers bidsʼ for the bonds came to HUF 54.3 bln. The average yield was 1.36%, 6 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 25 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 30 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 87.2 bln. The average yield was 1.42%, 5 bp under the benchmark and 28 bp lower than the yield at the auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of 15-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln after dealers bid for HUF 23.4 bln of the bonds. The average yield was 2.73%, 3 bp under the benchmark and 4 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds on February 13.