ÁKK sells HUF 67.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 67.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 22.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of three-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 37.4 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.61%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark, which matures sooner, but 47 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 30 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 60.8 bln. The average yield was 1.70%, 2 bp under the benchmark but 27 bp over the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 5 bln over the plan. Dealersʼ bids came to HUF 49.3 bln. The average yield was 2.67%, 3 bp under the benchmark and 49 bp over the yield at the previous successful auction of the bonds on February 27.