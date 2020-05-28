ÁKK sells HUF 64.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 64.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 14.5 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

The agency sold HUF 26 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 6 bln more than planned. Dealersʼ bids came to HUF 56.6 bln. The average yield was 1.26%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 6 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 38.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 8.5 bln after dealers bid HUF 56.3bn. The average yield was 1.65%, 1 bp under the benchmark but 19bp over the yield at the auction one week earlier.