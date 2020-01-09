ÁKK sells HUF 64 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 64 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 19 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 34 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, raising its original offer by HUF 9 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 51.7 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.03%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark yield and 2 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills four weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 203.7 bln.