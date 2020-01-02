ÁKK sells HUF 64 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 64 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 19 bln more than planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 22 bln of three-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 68 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.28%, level with the secondary market benchmark, but 4 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds four weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 22 bln of five-year bonds, also HUF 7 bn over the plan. Bids came to HUF 41.4 bln. The average yield was 1.18%, 1 bp over the benchmark and 5 bp higher than the yield at the auction four weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold 20 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 5 bln more than expected. Bids reached HUF 31.6 bln. The average yield was 2.07%, 6 bp over the benchmark and 20 bp higher than the yield four weeks earlier.