ÁKK sells HUF 63.5 bln of bonds, slightly over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 63.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 3.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

The agency sold HUF 10 bln of five-year bonds, halving its original offer after dealers bid for just HUF 20.3 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.46%, 13 bp over both the secondary market bench and the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of ten-year bonds, raising its offer by HUF 10 bln after bids reached HUF 81.3 bln. Average yield was 2.13%, 11 bp over the benchmark and 5 bp higher than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 23.5 bln of 15-year bonds, HUF 3.5 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 58.3 bln. Average yield was 2.77%, 11 bp over the benchmark and 8 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds on November 21, 2019.