ÁKK sells HUF 63.5 bln of bonds at auction, HUF 1.5 bln below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 63.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, lowering its original offer by HUF 1.5 bln, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK planned to sell HUF 20.0 bln of three-year bonds, but as dealersʼ bids came to just HUF 6.18 bln, it cancelled the auction.

ÁKK sold HUF 33.5 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 8.5 bln over the plan. Bids reached HUF 54.43 bln. Average yield was 1.40%, 2 bp over the benchmark and 9 bp lower than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 10.0 bln over the plan. Bids came to 89.83 bln. Average yield was 2.31%, 5 bp under the benchmark and 28 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction.