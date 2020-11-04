ÁKK sells HUF 60 bln of bonds at switch auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 60 billion of bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 billion of 2029/A bonds for 2022/C bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln. Bids reached HUF 54.98 bln.

The agency also sold HUF 30 bln of 2033/A bonds for 2022/B bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln. Bids reached HUF 46.26 bln.

The 2029/A bonds sold at an average yield of 2.01% and the 2033/A bonds at an average yield of 2.33%. The average yield of the 2022/C bond was 0.86% and the 2022/B bondʼs average yield was also 0.86%.

The secondary market three-year benchmark yield, on 2023/C bonds, was 1.24%, the 10-year benchmark, on 2031/A bonds, was 2.21%.