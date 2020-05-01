ÁKK sells HUF 52.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 52.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 17.5 bln on strong demand by primary dealers, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of three-year bonds, HUF 7.5 bln over the plan. Dealersʼ bids came to HUF 69.4 bln. The average yield was 1.41%, 3bp under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 77.8 bln. The average yield was 1.42%, 1bp under the benchmark and 8 bp lower than the yield at the auction one week earlier.