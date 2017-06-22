ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of bonds, HUF 10 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 50 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer on strong demand by HUF 5 bln for the five-year term and by HUF 5 bln for the ten-year term, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 36.4 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.69%, 6 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 8 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of the five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 72.45 bln. The average yield was 1.66%, 8 bps under the benchmark and 15 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of ten-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln. Bids reached HUF 34.86 bln. The average yield was 2.92%, 3 bps under the benchmark and 7 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction.