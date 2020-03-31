ÁKK sells HUF 43.5 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, over plan

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 43.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 3.5 bln more than planned.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 53.7 bln of the securities.
The average yield was 0.79%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 12 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
