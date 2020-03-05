ÁKK sells HUF 41.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 41.5 billion of securities at auction Thursday, HUF 6.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 22.5 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, raising its original offer by HUF 2.5 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 54.9 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.58%, 13 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 19 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, HUF 4 bln over the plan. Bids came to HUF 49.6 bln.