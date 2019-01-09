ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 73.82 bln of the papers.

The average yield was 0.02%, 1 base point over the secondary market benchmark but 1 base point under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.