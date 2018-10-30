ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of three-month bills, HUF 5 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 bln of three-month discount T-bills at auction on Wednesday, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Bids for the securities expiring on February 6, 2019 came to HUF 86.7bn.

Average yield was -0.07%, 0.05% under the secondary market benchmark and one basis point under the yield at the previous auction of the bills about one week earlier.

The debt manager raised its original offer to HUF 35 bln at the auction from the HUF 25 bln it had been offering since it started to sell three-month bills expiring next year late September.