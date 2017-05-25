ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds, HUF 3 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 40 bln of bonds at auction today, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln on strong demand for the five-year term, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 63.3 bln of the papers. Average yield was 0.78%, 6 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 9 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of the five-year bonds, raising its offer by HUF 3 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 66.0 bln. Average yield was 1.76%, 5 bps under the benchmark and 12 bps lower than the yield two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of ten-year bonds. Bids reached HUF 22.8 bln. Average yield was 2.99%, 5 bps under the benchmark and 7 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction.