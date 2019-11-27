ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2031, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2022/A in line with its original offer. Demand by primary dealers came to HUF 32.17 bln for the exchange.

ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2031/A bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 27.4 bln.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 1.23% and the 2031/A bonds at a yield of 1.94%. The average yield of the 2022/A bonds was 0.01%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2024/C bonds was 0.82% and the ten-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 1.8%.