ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds at switch auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold HUF 40 billion of bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2022/C bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids reached HUF 39.7 bln.

The agency also sold HUF 20 bln of 2033/A bonds for 2022/B bonds, as planned. Bids reached HUF 29.9 bln.