ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds at switch auction, as planned

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold HUF 40 billion of bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.
ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2022/C bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids reached HUF 39.7 bln.
The agency also sold HUF 20 bln of 2033/A bonds for 2022/B bonds, as planned. Bids reached HUF 29.9 bln.
