ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of bonds at auction, more than planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 40 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising the original offer by HUF 5 bln, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 37.1 bln of the bonds. The average yield was 0.32%, down 2 bp from the latest secondary market benchmark and down 3 bp from the average yield at the previous auction of the bonds on November 7.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 5 bln more than planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 82.5 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.13%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark, and 4 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of 10-year bonds, as planned. Bids came to HUF 32.8 bln. The average yield was 1.87%, the same as the benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.