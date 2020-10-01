ÁKK sells HUF 37.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 37.5 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 48.5 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.79%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 25 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 22.5 bln of a seven-year floating-rate bond, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 48 bln.

ÁKK sold an additional HUF 8.1 bln of the seven-year floaters at a non-competitive tender after the auction.