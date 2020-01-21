ÁKK sells HUF 37.5 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 37.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln on continued strong demand by primary dealers, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 93 bln of the securities which expire on April 29.
The average yield was 0.02%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark calculated on a bill expiring on the same day, and up 1 basis point from the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
