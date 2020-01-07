ÁKK sells HUF 37.5 bln of 3-month T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 37.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, raising its original offer by HUF 12.5 bln on strong demand from primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.

Bids for the securities came to HUF 95.9 bln.

The average yield was 0.01%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark and the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.