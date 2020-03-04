ÁKK sells HUF 36 bln of bonds, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 36 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2031, accepting ones expiring in 2021 and 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 16 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2021/B ones, HUF 4 bln below its original offer. Demand by primary dealers came to HUF 20.67 bln for the exchange.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2031/A bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 34.72 bln.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 1.55% and the 2031/A bonds at a yield of 2.04%. The average yield of the 2021/B bond was 0.41% and the average yield of the 2022/A bond was 0.43%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the three-year benchmark calculated on 2022/C bonds was 0.79%, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2025/C bonds was 1.54% and the 10-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 2.09%.