ÁKK sells HUF 36 bln of bonds at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 36 billion of bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033, accepting ones expiring in 2021 and 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2021/B bonds. Bids reached HUF 24.1 bln. The average yield was 2.13%.

The agency sold HUF 16 bln of 2033/A bonds for 2022/B bonds. Bids came to HUF 20.8 bln. The average yield was 2.45%.

The 10-year secondary market benchmark yield was 2.25%. The 15-year benchmark was 2.68%.