ÁKK sells HUF 36 bln of bonds at switch auction

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 36 billion of bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033, accepting ones expiring in 2021 and 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.
ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2029/A bonds for 2021/B bonds. Bids reached HUF 24.1 bln. The average yield was 2.13%.
The agency sold HUF 16 bln of 2033/A bonds for 2022/B bonds. Bids came to HUF 20.8 bln. The average yield was 2.45%.
The 10-year secondary market benchmark yield was 2.25%. The 15-year benchmark was 2.68%.
