ÁKK sells HUF 35 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 35 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 24 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.36%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 6 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 15 bln of seven-year, floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5 bln after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 38.3 bln.