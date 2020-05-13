ÁKK sells HUF 35 bln of securities at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 35 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, as planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 25 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 94.6 bln of the bills. The average yield was 1.02%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 10 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 10 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, as planned. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 35.6 bln.