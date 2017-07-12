ÁKK sells HUF 32.5 bln of bonds at switch auction

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) exchanged a combined HUF 32.5 billion of 2026/D bonds for bonds maturing in 2019 at a switch auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
The ÁKK exchanged HUF 12.5 bln of the ten-year bonds for 2019/A bonds and HUF 20.0 bln for 2019/C bonds.
The average yield at the auction was 3.06%, 11 bps under the ten-year secondary market benchmark.
scroll for moreall times CET
head of career services, CEU Business School.
Business Services & Talent Sourcing Lead, HAYS HUNGARY
tenant representation specialists VLK Cresa