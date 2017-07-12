ÁKK sells HUF 32.5 bln of bonds at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) exchanged a combined HUF 32.5 billion of 2026/D bonds for bonds maturing in 2019 at a switch auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK exchanged HUF 12.5 bln of the ten-year bonds for 2019/A bonds and HUF 20.0 bln for 2019/C bonds.

The average yield at the auction was 3.06%, 11 bps under the ten-year secondary market benchmark.