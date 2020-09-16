ÁKK sells HUF 31.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 31.5 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 1.5 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 34.1 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.54%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark, but 12 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 16.5 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 1.5 bln after bids came to HUF 20.9 bln.