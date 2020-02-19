ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of bonds at switch auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2031, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2022/A ones, HUF 10 bln below its original offer. Demand by primary dealers came to HUF 15.55 bln for the exchange.

ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2031/A bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 31.94 bln.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 1.73% and the 2031/A bonds at a yield of 2.29%. The average yield of the 2022/A bonds was 0.72%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2025/C bonds was 1.59% and the 10-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 2.26%.