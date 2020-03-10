ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the announced amount, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 57.7 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.5%, 23 bp over the secondary market benchmark, which matures one week later, and 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.