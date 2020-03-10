Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 13:50

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the announced amount, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 57.7 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.5%, 23 bp over the secondary market benchmark, which matures one week later, and 7 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

 

 

Related articles