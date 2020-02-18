Your cart

ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 14:00

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 79.1 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.38%, 6 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 31 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

The three-month benchmark had been steady at 0.08% for days before climbing 6 bp on Thursday, 10 bp on Friday and 20 bp on Monday.

 

 

