ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer. Yields rose, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 52.7 bln of the securities which expire on May 6.

The average yield was 0.05%, 3 bp over both of the secondary market benchmark calculated on a bill expiring one week earlier, and the average yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

The average three-month auction yield was the highest since the middle of last June. The yields shifted into positive territory at the first auction of the year.