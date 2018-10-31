ÁKK sells HUF 28.5 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 28.5 bln of securities at auction on Wednesday, lowering its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 19.5 bln of twelve-month discount T-bills, HUF 10.5 bln below its original offer of HUF 30 bln. Bids came to just HUF 23.09 bln. Average yield was 0.29%, 0.01% over the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 9 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 3 bln, after dealers bid for HUF 17.10 bln of the papers.