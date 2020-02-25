ÁKK sells HUF 28 bln of 3-month T-bills, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 28 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, cutting its original offer by HUF 2 bln, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.4 bln of the securities expiring on June 3.

The average yield was 0.36%, 7 bp over the secondary market benchmark while 2 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

The average auction jumped 31 bp at the previous auction on February 18 and the three-month benchmark yield topped at 41 bp on February 17 and 18 before some decrease since the middle of last week. The secondary market benchmark has started to rise in the second half of January, and a steep rise started in early February.